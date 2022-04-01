Tired of reports that Apple TV+ is lagging behind other streaming services, Apple has bought all competitors, including Netflix, Disney+, Amazon Prime, Hulu, Paramount+, Peacock, Starz, AMC+, Cinemax, Acorn, Brit Box, and more.

All the services will be rolled into Apple TV+. Formerly, the service cost $4.99 per month. Now it will cost $19.99 per month.

“The heck with my reputation for being a nice guy,” says Apple CEO Tim Cook. “My new goal: destroy all our enemies.”

There are rumors that Apple also plans to buy Spotify and Microsoft — then shut them down.

