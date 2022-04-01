Reelgood, a a U.S. movie and TV streaming search engine, published its weekly Top 10 Titles in Streaming for this week (March 24-30). Apple TV+’s “CODA” is this week’s most-watched title after taking home the Academy Award for Best Picture on Sunday, 27.

Right behind is “Halo,” which cracked Reelgood’s ranking on the week of its release on Paramount+. Also in the top 10, in descending order, are “The Adam Project” (Netflix), “Deep Water” (Hulu), “Bridgerton” (Netflix), “Windfall” (Netflix), “Death on the Nile” (HBO Max and Hulu), “Severance” (Apple TV+), “Upload,” and “King Richard” (HBO Max.)

