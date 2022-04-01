Ahead of the premiere of the all-new Earth Day Peanuts special “It’s the Small Things, Charlie Brown” on Friday, April 15, Apple TV+ has revealed the trailer for the new original special, which is based on the classic “Peanuts” comic strip by Charles M. Schulz and features an original song by American singer-songwriter Ben Folds.

About the special

Here’s how tech special is described: In celebration of Earth Day, “It’s the Small Things, Charlie Brown” follows Sally’s bond with a special little flower on the baseball field that may spell disaster for the big game. For Charlie Brown and the team, it’s just the inspiration they need to make a positive impact on their environment.

Produced for Apple TV+ by Peanuts and WildBrain, the special is directed by Raymond S. Persi and executive produced by Craig Schulz, Bryan Schulz, Cornelius Uliano, Paige Braddock, Josh Scherba, Stephanie Betts, Amir Nasrabadi and Anne Loi, and produced by James Brown and Tim Smith.

In addition, the classic Peanuts special from Mendelson/Melendez Productions, “It’s Arbor Day, Charlie Brown,’’ is also coming soon to Apple TV+ in celebration of the environment, and will make its Apple TV+ debut on April 29. To celebrate Arbor Day, Charlie Brown’s baseball team turns the field into a lush garden, throwing Peppermint Patty off her game.

About Apple TV+

