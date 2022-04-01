Comparably – a workplace culture monitoring platform best known for its annual Best Places to Work series – has released a new customer-based ratings list of the Top 100 brands with the best Global Culture. Apple, which ranked 14th last year, didn’t make the list at all.

It wasn’t the only tech company that dropped off the list. Meta (Facebook) was number seven last year, and Amazon number 13. But they, like Apple, aren’t to be found on the list this year.

On Comparably, Apple received a “C” rating for its office culture, and ranked 6th in office culture among its competitors — IBM, Google, Microsoft, Amazon and Samsung are all ranked higher. The list is derived from sentiment ratings provided by employees who anonymously rated their employers on Comparably.com during a 12-month period (March 14, 2021 through March 14, 2022).

It’s not the first ranking the tech giants have fallen in this year, either: Meta and Apple both dropped more than 20 spots on Glassdoor’s annual ranking of the best places to work in the U.S., from No.11 to No. 47 and No. 31 to No. 56, respectively. Amazon did not make the list for 2021 or 2022.

CNBC notes that these companies have had a tumultuous past year, from privacy concerns to underperforming stocks, that would negatively affect the employee experience, Comparably CEO Jason Nazar tells CNBC Make It. “It’s not always that the companies are performing poorly, either, but other companies are just outpacing them,” he adds.

