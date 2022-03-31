TIME magazine has named Apple as one of the ‘100 Most Influential Companies of 2022.”

Here’s what TIME had to say about Apple: Apple and CEO Tim Cook last year took the momentous step of allowing users to block advertising companies from tracking their app use, a technique used for ad targeting. Apple marketed the change as a win for user privacy—and users appear to agree, with most opting out. Many antisurveillance activists welcomed the development, but others noted that it underlined Apple’s huge power. And in earnings calls after the changes, ad-dependent tech giants like Meta and Snap blamed Apple’s move for “headwinds” that resulted in tens of billions of dollars in losses.

TIME says its list is determined by such factors as relevance, impact, innovation, leadership, ambition, and success.

