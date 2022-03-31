Since I can’t cover everything, I’ll often direct your attention to articles of interest. To wit:

° From Bloomberg: Apple has gained for 11 straight trading days on the New York Stock Exchange.

° From AppleInsider: Apple’s Craig Federighi has outlined how the company handles rolling out of automatic updates to iOS, including why it can take weeks to work.

° From The Atlantic: The NFL is developing a subscription streaming service that would include games, radio, podcasts and team content.

° From the Apple Newsroom: Apple has posted an article: “Lettering artist Belinda Kou on the power of creative community, following your passion, and iPad Air.”

° From macReports: Apple has added 10 drivers to its autonomous vehicle testing program.

° From MarketWatch: A woman accused of harassing Apple CEO Tim Cook with pleas for sex and other crude suggestions before showing up at his Silicon Valley home in a threatening manner last October agreed to stay away from him for the next three years under an agreement approved Tuesday.

° From Nikkei Asia: Apple supplier TSMC says Consumer electronics demand is showing signs of slowing amid geopolitical uncertainties and COVID-related lockdowns in China.

° From The Verge: The Lapsus$ gang claims a new hack with data from an Apple Health partner.

° From the Apple Developer site: Developers of “reader” apps can now sign up for access to an “External Link Account Entitlement” that will allow the app to offer a link to a website so users can create or manage an account outside of the App Store.

