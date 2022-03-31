Two-time Emmy nominee and SAG Award winner Matt Walsh has boarded the Apple TV+ limited series “Manhunt” about the Lincoln assassination and aftermath, reports Deadline.

He’ll play Dr. Samuel Mudd, who treated John Wilkes Booth’s broken leg the night President Abraham Lincoln was shot. Mudd didn’t report Booth to the authorities until days later and later was imprisoned for conspiring with the assassin.

About Matt Walsh

Walsh played the n White House Communications Director Mike McLintock in HBO’s multi-Emmy winning series “Veep” across 65 episodes. His feature credits include “The Hangover,” “Ghostbusters, “Step Brothers,” and more.

Deadline notes that Walsh recently co-wrote and produced the feature comedy “Unplugging”which he stars in opposite Eva Longoria. The pic, which hits theaters on April 22, centers around a married couple who try to put down their digital devices for one weekend to help revive their marriage.

About ‘Manhunt’

Here’s how the limited series is described: Based on James Swanson’s book “Manhunt: The 12-Day Chase for Lincoln’s Killer,” the series is produced by Apple Studios and co-produced Lionsgate, in association with POV Entertainment, Walden Media, and 3 Arts Entertainment.

The Apple series is described as part historical fiction and part conspiracy thriller and will center around the aftermath of the first American Presidential assassination and the fight to preserve and protect the ideals that were the foundation of Lincoln’s Reconstruction plans.

It will also feature Black historical figures whose lives intertwined with the escape, manhunt, and subsequent high-crimes investigation, including Mary Simms, a former slave of the doctor who treated Booth’s injury and gave him safe harbor after his crime.

