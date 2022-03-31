Since Russia began the war in Ukraine, the cyberattacks have increased dramatically. MacPaw has announced that, to help users effectively protect their data, the CleanMyMac team has added a new category of apps to the Uninstaller module — Suspicious.
How does it work?
If any of the applications installed on your Mac are developed by or hosted in Russia or Belarus, CleanMyMac X marks them as suspicious.
To see whether you have any on your computer, follow this instruction:
- Launch CleanMyMac X
- Go to Uninstaller
- Select the Suspicious category in the side menu
- Review the apps in the category and select those you want to uninstall.
Article provided with permission from AppleWorld.Today