Since Russia began the war in Ukraine, the cyberattacks have increased dramatically. MacPaw has announced that, to help users effectively protect their data, the CleanMyMac team has added a new category of apps to the Uninstaller module — Suspicious.

How does it work?

If any of the applications installed on your Mac are developed by or hosted in Russia or Belarus, CleanMyMac X marks them as suspicious.

To see whether you have any on your computer, follow this instruction:

Launch CleanMyMac X

Go to Uninstaller

Select the Suspicious category in the side menu

Review the apps in the category and select those you want to uninstall.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related