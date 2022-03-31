Cisdem has upgraded Video Converter for Mac to version 7.2.0. It’s a multimedia tool that can burn videos to DVDs with menu, subtitle and background music.

Version 7.2.0 improves the performance in expanding its supporting formats and downsizing the converted files. It also makes it faster to convert files and rip DVDs and improves the video and audio performance after converting.

Cisdem Video Converter for Mac requires macOS 10.10 or later.

Pricing starts at $49.99 for a lifetime license for one Mac.A demo is available for download.

