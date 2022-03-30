The Omni Group has released OmniPlan 4.4 for the Mac, iPad, and iPhone. It’s an update of the tool that allows you to manage simple or complex problems.

A feature release (particularly for international project managers), OmniPlan 4.4 adds localization across the iPhone and iPad. It also enhances OmniPlan’s resource leveling and scheduling capabilities, which improves how OmniPlan handles complex scenarios with even more accurate and responsive forecasting.

The OmniPlan 4.4 update is available immediately to all OmniPlan 4 license holders (both App Store and Omni Store), as well as all OmniPlan subscribers.

