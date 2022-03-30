OWC has announced the US$1,899 OWC Flex 1U4 4-Bay Thunderbolt rackmount storage and docking Solution.

It’s designed for a variety of rackmount workflow possibilities. It usese a mix of 2.5 or 3.5-inch SATA/SAS and U.2/M.2 NVMe drives in the hot swappable drive bays.

With the Flex 1U4, you can connect gear and charge mobile devices with Thunderbolt and USB ports. You can add an audio/video capture, 10Gb Ethernet networking, SSD storage, hardware RAID card, or I/O card to the PCIe slot.

