Apple TV+ series have been nominated for eight BAFTA TV Awards for 2022. Winners will be announced on May 8.

The BAFTA TV Awards, or British Academy Television Awards are presented in an annual award show hosted by the BAFTA. They have been awarded annually since 1955. Apple TV+ nominees are:

° Single Documentary: “9/11: Inside the President’s War Room. “Adam Wishart, Neil Grant, Serena Kennedy, Simon Finch – Wish/Art Films, Apple TV+/BBC One

° Supporting Actress. Leah Harvey, “Foundation.” Skydance Television, Phantom Four/Apple TV+.

° Editing: Factual. Danny Collins, Mark Hammill. “9/11: Inside the President’s War Room.”– Wish/Art Films, Apple TV+/BBC One

° Photography: Factual. Doug Anderson, Alex Vail. “Tiny World (Reef). Plimsoll Productions/Apple TV+ AND John Shier, Dawson Dunning, “Earth at Night in Colour.” Offspring Films/Apple TV+.

° Sound: Factua. Kate Hopkins, Jonny Crew, Paul Ackerman, Graham Wild. “Earth At Night in Colour” – Offspring Films/Apple TV+, AND Stephen Griffiths, Andy Shelley, Has Parkash, Dan Johnson, Tae Has Kim, and Claire Ellis. “1971: The Year That Music Changed Everything.” Mercury Studios, On The Corner Films/Apple TV+.

° Special, Visual & Graphic Effects. Adam Inglis, Tom Payne, Sam Livingstone. “Earth at Night in Colour.” Offspring Films/Apple TV+.

