Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo tweets that we shouldn’t expect an iPhone with under-display Touch ID anytime soon.

“I previously predicted iPhones would support under-display fingerprint sensing/Touch ID in 2023 at the earliest. But the latest survey indicates new iPhones in 2023 & 2024 may not adopt under-display Touch ID. Face ID with a mask on iPhone is already a great biometrics solution.”

Apple has been granted numerous patents relating to Touch ID being implanted under an iPhone and iPad screen. The latest is patent number 11,281,884 for “under-display fingerprint sensing based on off-axis angular light.”

