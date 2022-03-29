Since I can’t cover everything, I’ll often direct your attention to articles of interest. To wit:

° From 9to5Mac: Apple investment in US technology is likely to be boosted in response to the Ukraine crisis demonstrating the fragility of over-dependence on Taiwan and China, suggests a new analyst report.

° From WSMV4: A Nashville, Tennessee man has been arrested for tracking the location of his girlfriend, by attaching an Apple Watch to the vehicle and using a tracking app.

° From The Mac Observer: Google released a new version of its Chrome browser for macOS to address high-severity security issues that could be exploited by hackers.

° From MacRumors: Apple has been fined another another €5 million ($5.5 million) in the Netherlands by the Dutch Authority for Consumers and Markets (ACM) as the company has failed to adequately comply with mandated alternate payment system requirements for dating apps.

° From iMore: Apple CEO Tim Cook took services chief Eddy Cue to the Oscars on Sunday night.

° From Bloomberg: Apple is conducting new ground surveys across various regions of the United Kingdom, including London, Manchester, and Birmingham, to gather pedestrian data for Apple Maps.

° From AppleInsider: Apple could be on the verge of a broad business shift away from iPhone shipments to installed base monetization if rumors of a hardware subscription are true, according to an analyst.

° From MacVoices: On the new episode, the MacVoices Live! panel of David Ginsburg, Mark Fuccio, Jim Rea, and Jeff Gamet join host Chuck Joiner to discuss their experiences with all of the software updates that Apple released at once. (Part 1)

