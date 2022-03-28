Apple plans to make about 20% fewer iPhone SEs next quarter than originally planned, in one of the first signs that the Ukraine war and looming inflation have started to dent consumer electronics demand, reports Nikkei Asia, quoting unnamed sources.

The article adds that “the move by Apple, the leader in the consumer electronics industry, to lower its production volume for the newly introduced iPhone could spark chain effects on other consumer electronics makers to trim production orders and digest their inventories amid the uncertain market.”

Apple debuted the new iPhone SE at the March 8 “Peek Performance” event. Its upgrades include the performance of the A15 Bionic processor.

Apple says this powers advanced camera capabilities and speeds up tasks ranging from photo editing to power-intensive operations like gaming and augmented reality. The new iPhone SE also gets 5G, longer battery life, and improved durability.

It comes in three colors — midnight, starlight, and (PRODUCT)RED. The iPhone SE will be available in 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB models in midnight, starlight, and (PRODUCT)RED starting at US$429.

Customers in Australia, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Japan, the UK, the US, and more than 30 other countries and regions can order the smartphone now. Customers can get the iPhone SE for $17.87 a month before trade-in from apple.com/store, in the Apple Store app, and at Apple Store locations. It’s also available through Apple Authorized Resellers and select carriers.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related