Apple ranks 65th on the on the 2022 Global RepTrak 100 (GRT), a ranking and analysis of corporate reputation for the world’s leading companies. That’s down from 46th place in the 2021 rankings.

The report showcases how people feel, think, and act towards companies globally. The top 10 companies on the list are Rolex, Ferrari, Lego, Rolls Royce, Mercedez-Benz, Harley-Davidson, Bosch, PayPal, Netflix, and Intel.

For over a decade, The RepTrak CompanyTM has ranked the 100 Most Reputable Companies to celebrate global reputation leaders. RepTrak says that “through a combination of machine learning (ML), AI, and natural language processing (NLP), our reputation intelligence platform combines and analyzes millions of perception and sentiment data points from online surveys, mainstream media, social media, business data, and additional third party sources.”

Like this: Like Loading...

Related