In his latest “Power On” newsletter, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman predicts that updates to the iPad Pro line-up will arrive between September and November. And he still thinks there’s a chance that the upgrades will support wireless charging.

Gurman says the upcoming tablets will likely sport a bit of a redesign. That includes more glass in the design to allow for wireless charging. However, 9to5Mac has said that an iPad Pro with a glass back may not arrive in 2022 as anticipated.

Why? A glass back would be easier to damage, making the tablet more fragile. However, having an aluminum back would make it difficult to make the device compatible with the MagSafe Charger, which Apple hopes to implement.

From 9to5Mac’s report: According to our sources, the company has developed iPad Pro prototypes with a larger Apple logo (similar to the one on the new MacBook Pro), but this one is made of glass. As a result, power would be transmitted through the glass logo. The prototype also has stronger magnets to prevent accidents, and it supports charges at faster speeds than MagSafe for iPhone.

Gurman does offer the caveat that work on an iPad Pro with wireless charging is still in development stages, so such a product might not arrive until 2023.

Other rumors about the 2022 iPad Pro:

° It will get a notch akin to that of the iPhone 13 models.

° It will sport an M1 Pro, perhaps even an M1 Max, processor.

° It will have a bigger battery.

° It will have an OLED display.

° Apple will bring more 5G bands.

