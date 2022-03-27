Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo tweets that the iPhone 14 Pro/Pro Max models will have a larger and more prominent camera bump to accommodate a 48MP camera compared to the 12MP in the iPhone Pro 13 Pro/Pro Max.

He says the diagonal length of the iPhone’s contact image sensor (CIS) is will increase by to 25% to 35% with the jump to 48MP, while the height of the camera’s lens system will increase by 5% to 10%.

Other rumors about the upcoming smartphone include:

° Only the iPhone 14 Pro models will have the “A16” chip, while the standard iPhone 14 models will retain the A15 Bionic chip from the iPhone 13.

° At least some of the models will be eSIM-only.

° The ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ will contain 8GB of RAM.

° Some will sport 120GHz displays.

° The iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max models will have a hole + pill design.

° The two high-end models will sport a 48 million pixel camera.

° The top two models have also have OLED screens.

° They will support the Wi-Fi 6E standard.

