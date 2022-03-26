To complement the design of the new Studio Display, Apple introduced a new silver-and-black color option for Magic Keyboard with Touch ID (US$199), Magic Trackpad ($149), and Magic Mouse ($99) that customers can purchase separately. They’re nice complements to the display, but I want the “mini”version of the keyboard.

I find the full-sized Magic Keyboard with Touch ID (pictured above) just too big for my desktop. Its numeric keypad is great for spreadsheets and finance applications. However, such apps aren’t generally part of my day-to-day work.

What I want is a silver-and-black color option for the smaller $149 Magic Keyboard with Touch ID (shown below). The size fits better with my workflow. But it’s only available in silver. Unless you buy a 24-inch iMac; in this case, it comes in the colorway of the all-in-one.

And while I’m on my wish list, I’d also like the smaller silver-and-black to get a backlight. Just sayin’.

