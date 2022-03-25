The rumored 15-inch Mac laptop might not be called the “MacBook Air,” tweets Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.

He predicts the laptop will arrive in 2023. He says that although a larger display generally consumes more power, the design goal is to use the same 30W power adapter as MacBook Air.

Earlier this week analyst Ross Young of Display Supply Chain Consultants — in the company’s quarterly display analysis report — said that Apple was working on a 15-inch MacBook Air model for next year.

The Sellers Research Group (that’s me) thinks there’s a 99% chance this will happen. The 16-inch MacBook Pro is a fantastic laptop (see my review here). However, it has more power than most folks need and a price tag that most folks can’t afford.

A super-sized MacBook Air (or whatever it’s named) would provide the bigger screen that many people would love. And it wouldn’t bust the bank as does purchasing a biggie-sized MB Pro.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related