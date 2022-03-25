The international drama, “Pachinko” (which is getting great reviews), is now streaming on Apple TV+. It debuts with the first three episodes followed by one new episode weekly each Friday during its eight-episode season through April 29.

The series is based on the acclaimed New York Times bestselling novel by the same name, and is created by Soo Hugh. “Pachinko” stars Academy Award-winning actress Yuh-Jung Youn, Lee Minho, Minha Kim and more. It’s created and executive produced by Soo Hugh (“The Terror,” “The Killing”).

About ‘Pachinko’

Here’s how the series is described: Epic in scope and intimate in tone, the story begins with a forbidden love and crescendos into a saga that journeys between Korea, Japan and America to tell an unforgettable story of war and peace, love and loss, and triumph and reckoning.

Filled with universal themes of family, love, triumph, fate and resilience, the series chronicles the hopes and dreams of a Korean immigrant family across four generations as they leave their homeland in an indomitable quest to survive and thrive. Starting in South Korea in the early 1900s, the story is told through the eyes of a remarkable matriarch, Sunja, who triumphs against all odds. It juxtaposes her story with that of her grandson, Solomon, in the 1980s.

