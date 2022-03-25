Newly released data from IDC’s Worldwide Quarterly Mobile Phone Tracker shows that shipments of mobile phones to the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region grew 8.3% quarter on quarter (QoQ) in quarter four (Q4 2021 to total 6.10 million units. Apple saw its iPhone sales grow 8.6% QoQ on the back of strong demand for the iPhone 13.

CGG smartphone shipments were up 6.3% QoQ to 5.39 million units, while feature phone shipments grew 26.8% over the same period to 0.7 million units, according to IDC. In terms of value, the GCC smartphone market was worth $2.17 billion in Q4 2021, an increase of 12.5% QoQ, while the feature phone market totaled $15.07 million, up 32.1%.

Samsung led the GCC smartphone market in terms of shipments in Q4 2021 with 45% share. The vendor posted 9.4% QoQ growth in shipments as supply improved, especially for key entry-level models. Second place Apple has 19.0% share.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related