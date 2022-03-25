Reelgood, a a U.S. movie and TV streaming search engine, published its weekly Top 10 Titles in Streaming for this week (03/17/22 to 03/23/22). The new Pixar movie Turning Red (Disney+) is this week’s most-watched title just two weeks after its release on March 11. Right behind is Severance (Apple TV+), the number one show for the third week in a row.

Netflix’s The Adam Project and Hulu’s film Deep Water also made the Top 5. The show Upload (Season 2) comes in at #5, with WeCrashed (Apple TV+) and Windfall making the Top 10 this week. The Reelgood Top 10 ranking uses first-party data from how its 5 million users in the U.S. interact with movies and TV shows on the platform in real-time.

About ‘Severance’

The drama series comes from director and executive producer Ben Stiller (“Escape at Dannemora,” “Tropic Thunder”), and creator Dan Erickson.

Here’s how the series is described: In “Severance,” Mark Scout (Adam Scott) leads a team at Lumon Industries, whose employees have undergone a severance procedure, which surgically divides their memories between their work and personal lives. This daring experiment in ‘work-life balance’ is called into question as Mark finds himself at the center of an unraveling mystery that will force him to confront the true nature of his work … and of himself.

