According to JustWatch, an international streaming guide, Apple TV+’s “CODA” ranks seventh on the list of Best Picture nominees that are the most streamed. That’s up one notch from last week.The Oscars ceremony is this Sunday, March 27, at 7 pm (Central).

“Nightmare Alley” has dominated the charts since its release to streaming platforms this month. “Dune” continues to be a steady fan favorite, but despite the large spike in popularity after its streaming debut earlier this month, West Side Story fell to 8th place.

The Best Picture nominees when it comes to streaming popularity are, in descending order: “Nightmare Alley,” “Licorice Pizza,” “Dune,” “Belfast,” “King Richard,” “Drive My Car,” “CODA,” “West Side Story,” “The Power of the Dog,” and “Don’t Look Up.”

You can check out JustWatch’s interactive tracker here: Best Picture Popularity Tracker.

