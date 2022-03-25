Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC) analyst Ross Young tweets that the next MacBook Air will come in two sizes: 15.2 inches and 13.6 inches. However, it won’t have a mini-LED display or ProMotion technology, he adds.

However, analysts Ming-Chi Kuo says that the rumored 15.2.-inch consumer laptop won’t be called the MacBook Air. It’s not anticipated until next year, so we’ll see.

As for the smaller MacBook Air, it’s anticipated to arrive in the last half of 2022. It’s expected to pack an M2 processor. Some rumors have said the next version of the consumer laptop will eliminate the “wedge” design in favor of a more uniform form factor. And it’s probably going to be available in multiple colors, a la the 24-inch iMac.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related