Alto’s Adventure-Remastered is now available on Apple Arcade, Apple’s U.S.$4.99/month or $49.99/year game streaming service that has over 200 games. Apple Arcade is also available as part of the Apple One bundle.

The game is available for the iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV set-top box. Here’s Alto’s Adventure-Remastered is described: Join Alto and his friends as they embark on an endless snowboarding odyssey. Journey across the beautiful alpine hills of their native wilderness, through sleepy neighboring villages, ancient woodlands, and long-abandoned ruins in a quest to uncover the Spirit of the Mountain.

Along the way you’ll rescue runaway llamas, grind rooftops, leap over terrifying chasms and outwit the village elders – all while braving the ever changing elements and seeking out secrets long hidden deep within the mountains.

Alto’s Adventure-Remastered is a single player game for ages 4 and up. It has gamepad support.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related