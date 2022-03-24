As noted by MacRumors, some users are having issues with game controllers and external displays after updating to macOS 12.3.

Complaints on the Apple Developer Forums and Reddit suggest that some Xbox, PlayStation, and other third-party controllers aren’t functioning over Bluetooth. However, this isn’t the case in all updated Macs.

As for external displays, some users (but, again, not all) are reporting several problems when using external monitors, ranging from Macs not detecting displays at all to inaccurate screen output, according to posts on the Apple Support and MacRumors forums.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related