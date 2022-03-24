India’s personal computer market grew 45% in 2021, with shipments of desktops, notebooks and tablets reaching 18.6 million units, according to new research by the Canalys research group. Apple devices — including Macs and iPads — saw 100% annual growth.

The tech giant sold 359,000 units in the fourth quarter of 2021 compared to 179,000 units in quarter four of 2020. Apple now has 6.8% of India’s personal computer market — compared to 5% in the year-ago quarter. Ahead of Apple in India’s PC market are: HP (25% market share), Lenovo (21.8%), Dell (15.2%), and Acer (6.9%).

When it comes to Macs alone Apple saw 78.6% growth year-over-year. It sold 187,000 Macs in the fourth quarter of 2021 compared to 105,000 in quarter four of 2020.

Canalys says 2021 was the best year for India since 2013, when shipments grew by 29%. The research group adds that this is a notable achievement, considering most of India was under lockdown in the first and second quarters when the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic was at its peak.

However, while the pandemic dampened business activities to a large extent, it also fueled demand for personal computers, especially as students and professionals found themselves out of schools and offices for a prolonged period.

Canalys says that notebooks made up 63% of total shipments, with 11.8 million units shipping, up by 49% year-on-year and accounting for most of the market growth. Tablets reached 4.4 million units shipped, up 48%, a contrast to the global fall of 3%. 2.4 million desktops shipped, up 27% on 2020.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related