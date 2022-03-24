Apple TV+ has released the trailer for “Roar,” the darkly comedic anthology series set to debut globally with all eight episodes on Friday, April 15 .

Based on a book of short stories by Cecelia Ahern, the series is the first to be released under “Roar” creators and co-showrunners Carly Mensch and Liz Flahive’s (“GLOW”) overall deal with Apple TV+.

The trailer highlights the award-winning cast of actors that star across the eight distinct stories, including Academy, Emmy and Golden Globe Award winner Nicole Kidman (“Being the Ricardos”), who also executive produces; Emmy, Grammy and Tony Award winner Cynthia Erivo (“Harriet”); six-time Emmy Award nominee Issa Rae (“Insecure”); Emmy Award winner Merritt Wever (“Unbelievable”); SAG Award nominee Alison Brie (“Happiest Season,” GLOW); three-time Emmy Award nominee Betty Gilpin (“GLOW,” “The Tomorrow War”); Meera Syal (“Yesterday”), Fivel Stewart (“Atypical”) and Kara Hayward (“Us”).

About ‘Roar’

Here’s how the anthology series is described: “Roar” is an anthology series of darkly comic feminist fables. Spanning genres from magical realism to psychological horror, these eight stand-alone stories feature ordinary women in some pretty extraordinary circumstances. In “Roar,” women eat photographs, date ducks, live on shelves like trophies. And yet, their struggles are universal.

Each installment of the anthology series will also feature notable stars such as Nick Kroll (“Big Mouth”), Judy Davis (“Nitram”), Alfred Molina (“Spider-Man: No Way Home”), Daniel Dae Kim (“Lost”), Jake Johnson (“New Girl”), Jason Mantzoukas (“Big Mouth”), Chris Lowell (“GLOW”), Ego Nwodim (“Saturday Night Live”), Griffin Matthews (“The Flight Attendant”), Peter Facinelli (“YesterYear”), Simon Baker (“The Mentalist”), Hugh Dancy (“Law & Order”), Jillian Bell (“Brittany Runs a Marathon”), Bernard White (“Evil Eye”), Justin Kirk (“Weeds”) and more.

In addition to starring in one of the anthology’s episodes, Kidman executive produces alongside Per Saari and their Emmy Award-winning Blossom Films. Emmy Award-winning producer Bruna Papandrea, Steve Hutensky and Allie Goss executive produce on behalf of Made Up Stories. Creators Flahive and Mensch serve as executive producers and co-showrunners. Author Ahern executive produces through Greenlight Go and Theresa Park executive produces for her Per Capita Productions. “Roar” is produced for Apple by Endeavor Content.

About Apple TV+

