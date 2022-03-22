MacPaw has launched SpyBuster, a new anti-spyware tool for macOS. It helps spot apps and websites that originate from or communicate with servers in Russia and Belarus where security services can access any data stored on servers without a court order.

SpyBuster monitors the network behavior on your Mac and helps to detect and block apps and websites that communicate with servers in those countries. The folks at MacPaw note that this is important in the realia of the Russian war against Ukraine and the increasing number of cyberattacks originating from Russia.

It’s up to users to decide whether to take any actions as SpyBuster only monitors the data flow and highlights potentially unsafe connections in real-time.

SpyBuster is a volunteer project from MacPaw’s Technological R&D team created amidst the Russian invasion of Ukraine. It’s free and is compatible with macOS 10.15 and higher.

