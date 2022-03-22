Apple TV+’s sci-fi thriller “Severance” actually has a LinkedIn page for Lumon Industries, reports Mashable.

In the show, the nefarious Lumon Industries is where employees can choose to sever their work memories from their personal memories. While the severance procedure is thankfully fictional, the distinctive corporate atmosphere of Lumon feels very familiar to anyone who’s ever worked an office job. The marketing team behind “Severance” has upped that familiarity factor even more by giving Lumon Industries its own LinkedIn page.

Lumon’s page posts cheery business platitudes that align with founder Kier Eagan’s 9 core principles, and it introduces the “Innies” who work on the Severed floor with short descriptions focusing solely on their productivity.

About ‘Severance’

The drama series comes from director and executive producer Ben Stiller (“Escape at Dannemora,” “Tropic Thunder”), and creator Dan Erickson.

Here’s how the series is described: In “Severance,” Mark Scout (Adam Scott) leads a team at Lumon Industries, whose employees have undergone a severance procedure, which surgically divides their memories between their work and personal lives. This daring experiment in ‘work-life balance’ is called into question as Mark finds himself at the center of an unraveling mystery that will force him to confront the true nature of his work … and of himself.

About Apple TV+

Apple TV+ is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac, popular smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL and others, Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, Chromecast with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles, and at tv.apple.com, for $4.99 per month with a seven-day free trial.

For a limited time, customers who purchase and activate a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac or iPod touch can enjoy three months of Apple TV+ for free. For more information, visit apple.com/tvpr and see the full list of supported devices.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related