Apple has updated its Shazam app, allowing users to“explore upcoming live music shows” thanks to integration with Bandsintown .You can download it for free at the App Store.

Per Apple: By simply Shazaming a song, searching for it in the Shazam app or on the Shazam website, users can find concert information and tickets on sale for upcoming shows nearby. They can also launch a Shazam Artist page to explore dates, times and locations of upcoming live shows, tap on any concert to view additional tour information, share show details, and add events to their calendar. The entire experience is seamless and secure.

Shazam is a music recognition app that Apple acquired in 2018 for US$400. Last year it passed 200 monthly active users worldwide. It’s available as a standalone app and as a built-in feature on the iPhone and iPad.

In September 2021, Apple said the Shazam service has identified over a billion songs from the Control Center ever since the button’s inception in iOS 14.2 and iPadOS 14.2 for, respectively, the iPhone and iPad.

