Verizon has announced that it’s entered into agreements with satellite providers for early clearance of additional C-band spectrum the company acquired in 2021, providing an opportunity to deploy America’s most reliable 5G Ultra Wideband service to more customers in more places this year.

With this early clearance of the second phase of C-band spectrum – originally scheduled to be cleared in December 2023, Verizon says it expects to deploy 5G Ultra Wideband service this year on at least 60MHz of spectrum and up to 100MHz of spectrum in some areas to at least 30 additional major markets areas including the large population centers Atlanta, GA; Baltimore, MD; Washington, DC and Denver, CO.

In January, Verizon announced it covered 100 million people across 1,700 cities with the nation’s most reliable 5G Ultra Wideband service, more than two months ahead of schedule. Then, in March, Verizon again announced an acceleration of its deployment plans that will see at least 175 million people covered by the end of 2022, a full year ahead of plan.

