Apple TV+ has rounded out the ensemble cast for “Dear Edward,” a drama series written and executive produced by Jason Katims, based on the novel by Ann Napolitano, reports Deadline.

Amy Forsyth (“CODA,” “The Gilded Age”), Carter Hudson (“Snowfall,” “The Wilds”), Idris DeBrand (“MotherFatherSon,” “The Informer”), Ivan Shaw (“Nocturne,” “The Cleaning Lady”), Jenna Qureshi (“Just Add Magic: Mystery City,” “Mozart in the Jungle”), Anna Uzele (Broadway’s “Six,” “City on a Hill”), Dario Ladani Sanchez (“Paper Trail”), Eva Ariel Binder (“Grey’s Anatomy,” “Stillwater”), Brittany S. Hall (“Ballers,” “David Makes Man”), Maxwell Jenkins (“Lost in Space,” “Joe Bell”) and Audrey Corsa (“All Rise,” “Tell Me a Story”) join previously announced leads Connie Britton, Taylor Schilling and Colin O’Brien.

About ‘Dear Edward’

Based on the bestselling novel, “Dear Edward” is set to star Emmy Award nominee Connie Britton (“The White Lotus,” “Friday Night Lights”), reuniting Katims and Britton following their Emmy-winning collaboration on “Friday Night Lights,” along with Taylor Schilling (“Pam and Tommy,” “Orange is the New Black”) and Colin O’Brien (“Mr. Harrigan’s Phone,” “Wonka”), with Fisher Stevens (“Palmer”) set to direct the first episode and serve as executive producer on the pilot.

Here’s how he series is described: “Dear Edward” tells the story of Edward Adler (played by O’Brien), a 12-year-old boy who survives a devastating commercial plane crash that kills every other passenger on the flight, including his family. As Edward and a diverse ensemble of others affected by the tragedy try to make sense of life after the crash, unexpected friendships, romances and communities are formed. The new series is a heartbreaking, life-affirming and uplifting story about survival, resilience, connection and the examination of what makes us human.

Hailing from Apple Studios, “Dear Edward” will be written by Katims, who serves as executive producer through True Jack Productions alongside Jeni Mulein. Author Napolitano also serves as executive producer alongside director Stevens. David Boyd will serve as producing director.

About Apple TV

Apple TV+ is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac, popular smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL and others, Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, Chromecast with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles, and at tv.apple.com, for $4.99 per month with a seven-day free trial.

For a limited time, customers who purchase and activate a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac or iPod touch can enjoy three months of Apple TV+ for free. For more information, visit apple.com/tvpr and see the full list of supported devices.

