U.S. prosecutors have charged a former Apple employee, Dhirendra Prasad, with defrauding the tech giant out of more than US$10 million in a series of schemes, reports Reuters.

He’s facing five criminal counts of misusing his position as a buyer in Apple’s global service supply chain to make the company pay for items and services it never actually received.

Prasad worked for Apple for over 10 years before being canned in December 2018. According to Reuters, he’s also charged with evading taxes and is facing charges of wire and mail fraud and money laundering. Prasad’s hearing is set for this Friday (March 24).

