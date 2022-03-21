According to the DSCC’s Quarterly Advanced IT Display Shipment and Technology Report, Apple led the advanced laptop market in the fourth quarter of 2021 with 54% marketshare. What’s more the company sold more of its miniLED notebooks than all OLED laptops combined.

The DSCC (Display Supply Chain Consultants) report notes that both Apple’s miniLED MacBook Pros and OLED laptops outperformed in the quarter. MiniLEDs surged to a 54% share in quarter four of 2021 and earned a 32% share for the year on Apple’s successful launch of its 14.2-inch and 16.2-inc MacBook Pro updates.

The report adds that Apple surprised its competition with the 120Hz implementation with no OLED notebooks yet available at 120Hz. 2021 MiniLED results ended up being 30% above the DSCC forecast despite supply chain constraints as Apple and its partners worked through these issues better than expected.

