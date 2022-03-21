Apple Original Films’ “CODA” won the Darryl F. Zanuck Award for Outstanding Producer of Theatrical Motion Pictures at Sunday’s PGA Awards. The film makes history as the first ever streaming film to win this award at the Producers Guild Awards, reports Deadline.

“CODA” — which has three Oscar nominations — has already taken home the Ensemble award at Screen Actors Guild (SAG) and an acting award for its star Troy Kotsur, who also won at the Critics Choice and again at BAFTA, where writer-director Sian Heder also won Best Adapted Screenplay. Kotsur’s wins made history as the first Deaf actor to win in his category.

The Producers Guild of America is a 501 trade association representing television producers, film producers and New Media producers in the United States. The PGA’s membership includes over 8,000 members of the producing establishment worldwide.

About CODA

Here’s how “CODA” is described: In Gloucester, Massachusetts, 17-year-old Ruby (Emilia Jones) is the sole hearing member of a deaf family — a CODA, child of deaf adults. Her life revolves around acting as interpreter for her parents (Marlee Matlin, Troy Kotsur) and working on the family’s struggling fishing boat every day before school with her father and older brother (Daniel Durant).

But when Ruby joins her high school’s choir club, she discovers a gift for singing and soon finds herself drawn to her duet partner Miles (Ferdia Walsh-Peelo). Encouraged by her enthusiastic, tough-love choirmaster (Eugenio Derbez) to apply to a prestigious music school, Ruby finds herself torn between the obligations she feels to her family and the pursuit of her own dreams.

“CODA” is written and directed by Siân Heder, produced by Vendome Pictures and Pathé, with Philippe Rousselet, Fabrice Gianfermi, Patrick Wachsberger and Jérôme Seydoux serving as producers, and Ardavan Safaee and Sarah Borch-Jacobsen as executive producers.

“CODA” is now streaming on Apple TV+.

About Apple TV+

Apple TV+ is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac, popular smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL and others, Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, Chromecast with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles, and at tv.apple.com, for $4.99 per month with a seven-day free trial.

For a limited time, customers who purchase and activate a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac or iPod touch can enjoy three months of Apple TV+ for free. For more information, visit apple.com/tvpr and see the full list of supported devices.

