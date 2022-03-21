In a note to clients — as noted by 9to5Mac — analyst Ming-Chi Kuo says he thinks Apple will declare the Apple Watch Series 3 “end of life” by the third quarter of the year.

He thinks it could be discontinued because its computing power may not meet the requirements when watchOS 9 is unveiled. watchOS 9 is also certain to be previewed at this summer’s Apple Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC). No date has been announced for the event, but it’s usually held in June.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related