Apple TV+’s “Ted Lasso” was named Best TV series in the “Movies for Grownups Awards” from the American Association of Retired Persons (AARP).

AARP’s Movies for Grownups program advocates for the 50-plus audience by fighting industry ageism and encouraging films that resonate with mature viewers. You can find the complete list of winners of the 2022 Movies for Grownups Awards here.

Article provided with permission from AppleWorld.Today