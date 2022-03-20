Since I can’t cover everything, I’ll often direct your attention to articles of interest. To wit:

° From TechCrunch: Tom Boger, Vice President of Mac & iPad Product Marketing at Apple; Shelly Goldberg, Senior Director, Mac & iPad Product Design; and Xander Soren, Director of Product Marketing, Pro Apps at Apple talk about the design and development of Mac Studio.

° From 9to5Mac: Apple has announced that the largest Apple Store in South Korea will soon be opening, in the capital Seoul. The store will be located in the city’s historical center of Jung-gu.

° From iMore: Apple’s second-largest contract manufacturer is to begin making the iPhone 12 in India next month.

° From PC Mag: The Apple Mac Studio (2022) is an absolute powerhouse of a machine, packed into a design that’s basically a tall Mac mini.

° From the Verge: Matter, the new smart home interoperability standard being developed by Google, Apple, Amazon, Samsung, and others, has been delayed. Again. Expected this summer, the launch has been rescheduled for fall of 2022.

° Fro ABC Action News: A St. Pete woman is crediting her Apple Watch for saving her life after it called 9-1-1 after she fell, and doctors discovered she had lung cancer.

