Friday at the Academy Museum in Los Angeles, Apple TV+ held the world premiere event for “WeCrashed,” the limited series inspired by actual events.

About ‘WeCrashed’

Based on the hit Wondery podcast “WeCrashed: The Rise and Fall of WeWork,’’ the series hails from Lee Eisenberg and Drew Crevello, stars Academy Award and SAG Award winners Jared Leto and Anne Hathaway, and is inspired by actual events — and the love story at the center of it all. WeWork grew from a single coworking space into a global brand worth $47 billion in under a decade. Then, in less than a year, its valuation dropped $40 billion.

What happened? The series also stars Kyle Marvin, alongside America Ferrera and O-T Fagbenle. The series will premiere globally on Apple TV+ on March 18, 2022 with the first three episodes, followed by one new episode weekly each Friday during its eight-episode season through April 22, 2022.

Attendees at the red carpet premiere included co-creators, executive producers and co-showrunners Eisenberg and Crevello, directors and executive producers John Requa and Glenn Ficarra, director Tinge Krishnan, executive producers Charles Gogolak, Emma Ludbrook, Natalie Sandy, Marshall Lewy, Aaron Hart, co-executive producer and writer Eva Anderson, co-producer and staff writers Elissa Karasik and Mark Stasenko, as well as cast members Leto, Hathaway, Marvin, Cricket Brown, Fagbenle, Peter Jacobson, Eui-Sung Kim, Troy Iwata, Mallori Johnson and Theo Stockman.

“WeCrashed” is created by Emmy-nominated Eisenberg (Spirit Award-nominated “Little America,” “Good Boys”) and Crevello (“The Long Dark”), who also serve as co-writers, executive producers and co-showrunners, and is directed by Requa and Ficarra (“This is Us,” “Crazy, Stupid, Love”). Requa and Ficarra executive produce alongside Gogolak, Hathaway and Sandy. Leto and Ludbrook executive produce through their Paradox production company and Hernan Lopez, Lewy and Hart executive produce from Wondery.

About Apple TV+

Apple TV+ is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac, popular smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL and others, Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, Chromecast with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles, and at tv.apple.com, for $4.99 per month with a seven-day free trial.

For a limited time, customers who purchase and activate a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac or iPod touch can enjoy three months of Apple TV+ for free. For more information, visit apple.com/tvpr and see the full list of supported devices.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related