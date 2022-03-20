Apple plans to soon sell a third-party lock adapter for the Mac Studio that locks onto the bottom of the computer that physically secures the desktop without damaging or modifying it, reports MacRumors. Pricing hasn’t been announced.

On the bottom of the ‌Mac Studio is s a hole that some have speculated could be for a Kensington lock. Kensington locks, however, are large and are unlikely to fit under the ‌Mac Studio‌. Instead, in a memo seen by MacRumors, Apple has said a “lock adapter” that customers can use to keep their ‌Mac Studio‌ “physically secure without modifying or damaging” will launch soon.

Pricing and availability of the Mac Studio

The new Mac Studio is available to order on apple.com/store and in the Apple Store app. It and the Studio Display will begin arriving to customers, and will be in select Apple Store locations and Apple Authorized Resellers, beginning today (Friday, March 18.)

The Mac Studio starts at US$1,999 and $1,799 for education. Additional configure-to-order options are available at apple.com/store.

