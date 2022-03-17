Good news for those who don’t want/can’t afford Apple’s Studio Display — which is getting mixed reviews mainly due to its webcam: The Wall Street Journal reports that LG’s 27-inch UltraFine 5K external display hasn’t been discontinued as reported and will be back in stock next month as an alternative to Apple’s Studio Display.

Following the announcement of the Studio Display, Apple delisted the 27-inch UltraFine 5K display from the Apple Store. Whether it will return to the Apple Store or not hasn’t been confirmed (I’d bet on it NOT returning).

I’ve used an LG UltraFine 5K display — which retails for US$1,299 — since its debut in 2018. As I said in a review almost four years ago, it’s screen is fantastic, but its design is bland, as is its camera and built-in speakers. (Look for my review of the Studio Display soon.)

The Studio Display is available to order on apple.com/store and in the Apple Store app. It will begin arriving to customers, and will be in select Apple Store locations and Apple Authorized Resellers, beginning Friday, March 18.

The Studio Display costs US$1,599, and $1,499 for education. Additional technical specifications, including nano-texture glass and a choice of stand options, are available at apple.com/store. The nano-texture glass option adds $300 to the price, while the tilt-and-height adjustable stand adds $400.

