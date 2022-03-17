5G smartphone sales set a new record in January thanks in no small part to the iPhone 13, reports Bloomberg. Apple’s smartphone accounted for more than a third of all 5G smartphone sales.

From Bloomberg: Phones with the advanced technology made up 51% of units sold, according to Counterpoint Research data. 5G connectivity is seen as a key enabler for transformative technologies such as autonomous driving and factory automation, with China being among the most aggressive nations in expanding its availability. China’s telecom watchdog has said the country will push 5G coverage by adding 600,000 base stations this year, elevating the total number to well above 2 million. The country also drives 5G handset sales for the world’s biggest mobile manufacturers.

Samsung, accounted for 12% of 5G sales, followed by Xiaomi and Vivo at 11% each, and Oppo at 10%. All other brands fell into the “Other” category, per Bloomberg.

