Apple TV+ and Amazon Prime Video have both pre-bought “Puffins Impossible,” a spinoff of the animated short form series “Puffins” voiced by Johnny Depp, who is reprising his role as Johnny Puff. , reports Variety.

The 18-episode show, which is currently in production in Serbia, is being made by Andrea Iervolino and Monica Bacardi’s ILBE outfit via their Iervolino Studios and Serbia-based company Archangel Digital Studios.

Here’s how ‘Puffins Impossible” is described: “Puffins Impossible” is being described as the action-adventure version of “Puffins,” which is about the adventures of a group of cute arctic birds with the protagonist, Johnny Puff, voiced by Depp. In the new spinoff, Johnny Puff becomes a ninja in the company of superheroes.

In “Puffins Impossible,” the lives of puffins Johnny Puff, Didi, Pie, Tic and Tac are disrupted when a meteor lands, which leads them to gain superpowers. Led by Johnny Puff, they morph into Tactik, Didi Damage, Megapie and Mystic — a unified superhero team. Just like in “Puffins,” positive themes of gender and race equality and environmental protection are weaved into the narrative.

