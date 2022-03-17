Apple TV+ has announced “Pinecone & Pony,” an all-new kids series from DreamWorks Animation, First Generation Films and bestselling author Kate Beaton, and unveiled the trailer ahead of the series premiere on Friday, April 8 on Apple TV+.

Based on the book “The Princess and the Pony” by New York Times bestselling author Beaton, and hailing from DreamWorks Animation and First Generation Films, “Pinecone & Pony” is an eight-episode animated comedy for kids and families about a young girl named Pinecone who, with the help of her best friend Pony, is learning that there’s more than one way to be a warrior.

“Pinecone & Pony” is produced by DreamWorks Animation and First Generation Films, and executive produced by showrunner Stephanie Kaliner. Beaton, Christina Piovesan and Mackenzie Lush are executive producers. The series features the voice talents of Maria Nash, Alicia Richardson, Andy Hull, Rachel House, Thom Allison, Chase W. Dillon and Viola Abley.

About Apple TV+

