° From MacRumors: Apple stores can now update firmware on second generation AirPods.

° From Business Insider: Seven months after it was launched in India, Apple is expected to start manufacturing the iPhone 13 at the Foxconn plant in Sriperumbudur near Chennai from April, according to sources.

° From AppleInsider: Apple’s update to macOS Monterey 12.3 is causing problems for handful of Mac users, with some PCI-E GPU cards not delivering the speed that they used to in not just eGPU enclosures, but in the Mac Pro as well.

° From iMore: Prices of Apple products at premium resellers continue to surge in Russia as economic sanctions continue to strangle the country’s economy.

° From 9to5Mac: Apple has updated its Apple Pay availability page to add Argentina and Peru as the latest countries to bring the service to iPhone users.

° From MacVoices: On the new episode, the conversation with Adam Engst, Jeff Gamet, and the MacinTech User Group turned to the star announcements of Apple’s “Peek Performance” event, the M1 Ultra, the Mac Studio, and the Studio Display. The technical aspects of the announcements were touched upon, as was the question of who these products are for. (Part 2)

