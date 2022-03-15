Since I can’t cover everything, I’ll often direct your attention to articles of interest.

° From The Wall Street Journal: Foxconn Technology Group, the biggest assembler of Apple Inc. iPhones, is in talks with Saudi Arabia about jointly building a $9 billion multipurpose facility that could make microchips, electric-vehicle components and other electronics like displays, according to people familiar with the matter.

° From The Mac Observer: Many professionals are eager for the next Mac Pro, but it might be delayed. With M2 Macs coming first, Apple may wait for the full M2 family.

° From Nikkei Asia: Apple suppliers including Foxconn have been forced to suspend production after China partially locked down the cities of Shenzhen and Shanghai to combat a jump in COVID-19 cases.

° From Macworld: Industry group in the UK claims Apple’s iCloud Private Relay “impairs the insights available under the Government’s investigatory powers,” affecting law enforcement’s ability to deal with terrorism, organized crime, and child sexual abuse.

° From MacRumors: Benchmark results for the new iPad Air reveal that Apple has not downclocked the M1 chip to artificially limit the device’s performance.

° From The Information: Apple’s privacy crackdown on mobile apps was years in the making. First though, Apple had to come to terms with a monster of its own creation, and its top brass had to debate how far to go in cutting off the data collection that undergirds the ads business.

° From Bloomberg Law: An Illinois trial court judge has dismissed Apple Inc.’s latest effort to jettison Chicago’s “Netflix tax,” but he left the door open for the tech giant to file an amended complaint.

° From MacVoices: On the same day that Apple held their “Peek Performance” event, Adam Engst, Jeff Gamet, and Chuck Joiner made a MacVoices virtual visit to the MacinTech User Group in Colorado. The conversation started out with the iPhone and iPad announcements. (Part 1)

