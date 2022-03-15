Last fall, leaders of companies across the U.S. participated in Apple’s inaugural Impact Accelerator — a three-month virtual program including customized training, along with access to Apple expert mentors and an expanding alumni community — to expand their opportunities within Apple’s supply chain. Now applications are open for the second round of classes.

Launched in 2020 as part of Apple’s Racial Equity and Justice Initiative, the Impact Accelerator is designed to support equity and opportunity in the environmental sector for Black-, Hispanic/Latinx-, and Indigenous-owned businesses on the cutting edge of green technology and clean energy, and aims to combat systemic barriers to opportunity, while also advancing innovative solutions for the communities most impacted by climate change.

Following the program, Apple is working with several businesses from the Impact Accelerator’s first class — including Rickman Enterprise Group; Diversified Chemical Technologies, Inc.; Argent Associates; and the Oceti Sakowin Power Authority — as part of the company’s supply chain network. Applications for Apple’s second Impact Accelerator class are now open, and a new group of Black-, Hispanic/Latinx-, and Indigenous-owned businesses will have the same opportunity.

To learn more about Apple’s Impact Accelerator program, click here.

