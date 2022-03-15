Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo tweets that the Apple Car project team has been dissolved for some time and that “the reorganization within the next three to six months is necessary to achieve the goal of mass production by 2025.

When might we see an Apple Car?

On. Nov. 18, Bloomberg reported that Apple is accelerating development on its “Apple Car.” The article says the electric vehicle will be self-driving and could roll out in 2025.

What’s more, in a note to clients — as noted by AppleInsider — investment bank Wedbush says Apple is likely to announce a strategic electric vehicle partnership in 2022 to lay the groundwork for an “Apple Car” release in 2025.

